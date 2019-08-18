Sussex weather: Met Office predicts summer will return

Summer is set to return next week as warmer weather is forecast, according to the Met Office.

Today (Sunday, August 18) will be dry with sunny spells before scattered showers develop by the afternoon.

The Met Office said showers might be heavy, although coastal areas may remain dry but winds hare expected to become strong again.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 22°C.

It is expected to turn dry during the evening, with some long clear spells for all parts of the county overnight, and turning quite cool.

The minimum temperature will be 9°C.

After a chilly start tomorrow (Monday, August 19) the Met Office said it will be bright with sunny spells.

There will be scattered showers developing during the afternoon, with winds easing later. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22°C.

According to the Met Office, the outlook for Tuesday (August 20) to Thursday (August 22) will be sunny or clear spells and scattered showers most days, with a lot of dry weather expected, particularly on Thursday.

The winds will become light, and it will be feeling warmer later in the week.