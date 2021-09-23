Sussex weather forecast: Here's when to expect rain this weekend
It looks like we are in for some sunshine this weekend, but the forecasters say we should keep an umbrella handy too.
Jo Farrow from Netweather says: "Overall this weekend there will be a lot of fair, bright and warm weather with light southerly winds. Saturday looks to have more cloud and there is a low risk of heavy showers even thunderstorms on Sunday.
"Friday evening ends with sunshine and a light SW breeze. After a warm day it will cool slightly after dark but the nights remain mild this weekend.
"By Saturday there will be more cloud, so although the day looks dry and bright enough there won’t be full sunshine. Rye and Horsham should reach 19C but anywhere that sees longer sunny breaks could nudge into the low 20sC.
"Sunday should be fair and bright for most with Brighton up to 19C in a SW wind, however, there will be clusters of heavy showers moving up from the south during the day. These could bring some unsettled conditions for a time over Sussex. Just something to keep an eye on in the forecast."