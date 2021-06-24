It is a glorious sunny morning, however, according to the Met office, it will turn cloudy later on and some showers are expected.

Rain will be mostly light, it adds, although the odd heavier shower is also possible.

The maximum temperature forecast is 25 degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, June 24. Picture: Shutterstock

By tonight, any daytime showers will ease, the Met Office says, before cloud thickens again from the northwest.

And any outbreaks of rain will spread east during the early hours of Friday.