A tree has smashed into a Horsham house during Storm Brendan.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a fallen tree on Deer Way, Horsham at 2.04pm today. One fire engine and the technical rescue unit attended and found a tree fallen on a house. Crews are working to remove the tree and remain on the scene.”

A tree has fallen onto a house in Horsham

