Met Office issues imminent weather warning for West Sussex

The Met Office has issued an imminent weather warning for West Sussex.

From 3pm today (January 16), the county should brace itself for heavy rain, as a yellow weather warning has been put in place from Southampton in the west to Brighton in the East.

According to the Met Office, 'spells of heavy rain are expected this afternoon and evening leading to some flooding in a few locations'.

It said that 'flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely' and bus and train services may be delayed. Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journeys longer, it added.

The weather warning has been put in place until 11.45pm today.