Is thunder set to end Horsham's mini heatwave?

After a gorgeous weekend the warm, sunny weather is expected to continue tomorrow, but we'll see a chance of rain on Wednesday night.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy and the Met Office has even issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Here is what you can expect in the coming hours and days...

Today has seen some good spells of sunshine with temperatures into the low 20s, and tonight will remain clear with lows of 13 degrees Celcius.

The weather is set to change in the coming days

Tomorrow will bring much of the same and could even be slightly warmer, up to 26 degrees, though pollen levels will be very high.

But things are expected to change tomorrow night, with rain forecast for about 9pm and continuing until morning, and an increasing likelihood of thunderstorms.

Thursday is expected to remain cloudy for much of the day, with a high temperature of 22.

But by Friday morning the rain is setting in, with just a few sunny spells and showers throughout the day, and heavier rain around 4pm. The temperature will peak at 17 degrees Celcius.

Saturday offers another blanket of cloud, while Sundays shows a mixture of sunshine and showers, and a top temperature of 19 predicted on both days.

The Met Office warning for thunderstorms runs from 6pm tomorrow to 6am on Friday.

They yellow warning says there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds’.