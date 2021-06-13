Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Horsham as UK could see hottest day of the year so far
It’s set to be another wonderfully sunny day in Horsham.
Temperatures are set to reach highs of 24C in the town.
The Met Office said it would be ‘fine and very warm with sunshine’ for the south east today.
“A fine day, with lengthy periods of sunshine across the region,” a spokesman said.
“Feeling very warm given the light winds, with temperatures peaking in the high-twenties degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 28 °C.”
With temperatures set to rise across the country, it could be the hottest day of the year so far for the UK.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Horsham on Sunday:
11am - Sunny and light winds - 21C
12pm - Sunny and light winds - 22C
1pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C
2pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C
3pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C
4pm - Sunny intervals and lights winds - 24C
5pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C
6pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C
7pm - Sunny and light winds - 22C
8pm - Sunny and light winds - 21C
9pm - Sunny and light winds - 19C
10pm - A clear sky and light winds - 17C
11pm - A clear sky and light winds - 15C