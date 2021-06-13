Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Horsham as UK could see hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 24C in the town.

The Met Office said it would be ‘fine and very warm with sunshine’ for the south east today.

“A fine day, with lengthy periods of sunshine across the region,” a spokesman said.

It's set to be another sunny day

“Feeling very warm given the light winds, with temperatures peaking in the high-twenties degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 28 °C.”

With temperatures set to rise across the country, it could be the hottest day of the year so far for the UK.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Horsham on Sunday:

11am - Sunny and light winds - 21C

12pm - Sunny and light winds - 22C

1pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C

2pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C

3pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C

4pm - Sunny intervals and lights winds - 24C

5pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C

6pm - Sunny and light winds - 23C

7pm - Sunny and light winds - 22C

8pm - Sunny and light winds - 21C

9pm - Sunny and light winds - 19C

10pm - A clear sky and light winds - 17C