Horsham flooding: water levels rise as workers advised to evacuate office

Horsham workers have been advised to evacuate their office amid rising flood levels in the town.

The River Arun has burst its banks in multiple places including close to several houses and the Memorial Gardens are submerged in flooding.

Flooding in Tanbridge Park, Horsham

Workers at Afon House in Worthing Road were advised to leave the building.

Several travel warnings have been issued with police urging motorists to stay at home.

There is also severe rail disruption and the M23 has been closed in both directions between junction 10 and 11.

Read more: Sussex flooding: Watch as torrent of water submerges M23

Read more: Horsham flooding in pictures: River Arun bursts its banks

Read more: M23 flooding: Motorway to ‘remain closed for several hours’