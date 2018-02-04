WEATHER: The week ahead for Sussex

It is set to be cold but bright for most of Sussex today (Sunday), although scattered wintry showers are expected to start falling later on according to Met Office forecasters.

Temperatures are unlikely to rise above 5 degrees Celsius during the day but are expected to fall as low as -2 degrees Celsius overnight, seeing frost and icy roads on Monday morning (February 5).

Forecasters have issued a Yellow ‘be aware’ warning for snow and ice between 8pm tonight and 10am on Monday to reflect the low temperatures.

Monday will stay cold with the chance of snow settling in some more exposed parts of the region.

The rest of the week is also expected to be cold with overnight frosts and the chance of sleet snow expected from Tuesday to Thursday.