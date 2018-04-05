Weald pupils compete in the Young Musician district final

The Billingshurst and District Rotary Club held the district final of Young Musician at St Catherine’s School Bramley.

The competition, which took place on Sunday March 25, had a total of 19 young competitors taking part.

Ella Clyne playing the flute

It was held in the new, prestigious auditorium of the school with competitors playing in front of three judges.

The audience comprised of an enthusiastic mix of parents, friends and young people.

Among the competitors were Archie Freeman, a violinist, and Ella Clarke, playing the flute, from the Weald Community School.

Both students were sponsored by the Billingshurst and District Rotary Club.

Each had a solo part to play and the judges were looking for rhythmic accuracy, mood and character.

Performers got the opportunity of playing in front of a large audience and showing their musical showcase.

Archie played the theme music from the film Schindlers List followed by Czardas by Vittorio Monti.

Ella played two pieces from Handel and Hypnosis.

Both the students were accompanied on the piano by Ian Gardner, head of music at the Weald School.

The judges gave them each complimentary and glowing feedback, saying that one day they could be excellent professional musicians.

Unfortunately neither got through to the regional finals which are being held in Reading later this year.

Nevertheless both students did extremely well and were a credit to the Weald School.