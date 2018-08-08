‘We could not be more proud’ say parents of fun run five-year-old

A fun run organised by a five-year-old girl from Partridge Green has raised more than £3,500 for charity.

Sennen Calver was inspired to organise the event after her dad, Daniel Calver, was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged just 31.

The fun run competitors

Natalie Calver, Sennen’s mum, said: “We could not be more proud of our daughter and the wonderful event she created.

“The day was perfect. We had much support with a total of 32 people taking part and lots of people watching.

“Sennen and daddy ran the whole 2k.”

Natalie said that the event ended with the whole family crossing the line as one to complete the fun run.

The event has raised a total of £3,681.50 so far for The Brain Tumour Charity, with the campaign still accepting donations.

This smashed past Sennen’s original goal of raising £250.

Natalie added: “We would like to thank Gemma at the Co-op for donating drinks and ice creams to sell at the race and Jess for selling them.

“A big thank you again to the Co-op that in their own time made cakes to do a bake sale on the day and raised £148.32 plus £18.46 in a charity pot on the till.”

Daniel underwent debulking craniotomy surgery in May 2018; a procedure designed to reduce the size of a tumour by removing part of it.

The surgeons were able to remove 50 per cent of the tumour during the operation.

Daniel has an MRI scan at the end of August to see how the tumour has settled following the surgery.

From there Daniel will meet with the oncologist to decide what the best course of action is regarding radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Natalie added: “He is totally overwhelmed with the support and love he has received and thanks everyone for their donations towards the charity, and love and support to him and our family.”

To donate to Sennen’s cause visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/sennen2k

For more information about The Brain Tumour Charity please visit their website at www.thebraintumourcharity.org