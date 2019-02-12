Water restored after mains ‘cut’ in Crawley

Homes and businesses in Faygate and Crawley had their water supplies cut off after a main was cut this morning (February 12).

Southern Water said repairs were carried out along Horsham Road, in Bewbush, after a third party contractor cut through one of the mains.

A spokesman for the water provider said: “We’re pleased to say repairs are complete on the burst main in Horsham Road, Crawley and all customers affected should now be back in supply.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and we would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we’ve worked as quickly and safely as possible on this emergency.”