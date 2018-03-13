Water pollution alert after diesel spillage

A pollution alert has been sounded after a diesel spillage entered surface water drains in Horsham.

Specialists from the Evironment Agency are currently monitoring an area near Horsham Park in case of contamination to watercourses but say there is ‘low risk’.

The Agency says it was called to deal with a spill of red diesel via an industrial estate in Horsham on Friday and urged Horsham District Council to monitor the pond in Horsham Park in case of contamination.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We worked closely with our professional partners in response to this incident to reduce the risk of harm to the environment.

“Thankfully there was a low risk to watercourses and groundwater as a result of the spill, but this continues to be closely monitored.

“We advised Horsham District Council to monitor Horsham Park in case the pollutant entered any of the ponds on site via surface water drains. Weirs were raised at the park to reduce this risk.

“Members of the public are urged to report incidents of pollution to us via our 24 hour emergency hotline on 0800 807060.”