Watch the moment part of historic Sussex seafront hotel collapsed

Video showing the moment the rear wall of a fire-stricken hotel collapsed in Eastbourne has emerged this evening (Wednesday).

The Claremont hotel site on Eastbourne’s seafront has been handed back to building control and the security firm following the collapse earlier this afternoon, which happened after the wind changed direction. Read more here

It comes after a raging fire on Friday saw the Grade II listed building put out of use.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service returned to the site today to continue the fire investigation. Crews, who were at the scene, contacted East Sussex Building Control Partnership (ESBCP) at about 3pm because they were concerned that one of the building’s chimneys appeared to be moving.

