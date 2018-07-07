Watch Sussex football fans react to England's quarter-final win over Sweden

Football fans across the county are celebrating after England beat Sweden two goals to nil in the World Cup quarter final.

On Brighton Beach, hundreds of people were packed on the beach to watch the match on the big screen, and celebrations have begun after goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli either side of half time.

Pubs are packed, and football fans have been vocal in their support of the Three Lions - including the creative chant in this video incorporating Atomic Kitten's Whole Again at The Spanish Lady in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean.

Attendees of the Ryan Chapman Cup, a charity football match at Worthing Rugby Club in Roundstone Lane, Angmering, also watched the match on a big screen - and when the final whistle was blown, they erupted into cheers.

It is the first time England has made a semi-final appearance since 1990 in Italy, where they lost to West Germany on penalties.

