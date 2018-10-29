Watch Henfield residents join together in a touching tribute to a 'great friend' of the village

Hundreds of Henfield residents pulled together to raise more than £14,000 in memory of a ‘great friend’.

Almost 600 walkers joined to remember Olivia Pugh, owner of Hamfelds Home and Garden, who died from an aggressive brain tumour just weeks before.

Olivia Pugh

So far £14.236.91 has been raised for The Brain Tumour Charity, in the walk instigated by Olivia.

Olivia had wished to complete a fundraising walk in high-heeled wellies but the progression of her illness made it impossible.

The walk, on Sunday October 21, was organised by BN5 magazine on behalf of the community and Henfield High Street businesses.

Editor of the magazine, Emma Osman, said: “Olivia was a great friend to us and to the village, she had incredible energy and a huge smile.

“She threw herself into the community and always supported local charities.

“Olivia helped us enormously with fundraising for St Barnabas during our Christmas draw almost two years ago, and we visited the hospice with her to present a cheque.

“Six months later, Olivia was diagnosed with a grade four tumour.

“She approached her illness with the same courage and positive attitude.

“We never saw her waver in her determination to raise awareness and funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.”

There were two walks; one shorter route around the Henfield Twittens and a longer 7km walk.

Afterwards, volunteers from Henfield Wild Violets WI sold tea and homemade cake while Henfield BP Guild cooked food and served pints.

Emma added: “I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed.”

To donate see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walking-for-olivia