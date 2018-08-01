Watch fun in the sun at West Chiltington Village Show

The 93rd West Chiltington Village Show held last month was a big success as glorious weather drew in crowds of visitors.

The show was opened by Mrs Susan Pyper, the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex.

Children enjoy a magic show

She was escorted by the chairman, Mrs Anne Sugarman, round the recreation ground visiting the stalls before going inside the village hall where she admired the exhibits.

The show classes included fruit and vegetables, floral art, home produce, handicrafts and children’s classes for all ages.

The group Ladies That Boogie gave a performance at the start of the afternoon’s entertainment.

The West Chiltington Silver Band played all afternoon outside the hall, where they could be heard by everyone enjoying the delicious WI tea and cakes.

Later in the afternoon the Storrington Air Cadets, who had helped set up the show in the morning, demonstrated their marching skills in the arena.

They were followed by the children’s races and then, to the amusement of the younger children, Professor Potty performed his magic tricks.

The Owls about Town, a static display of owls and birds of prey rescued from the wild, was also very popular with visitors.

The local croquet club and table tennis club held free open sessions to introduce their sports to everyone who passed by.

The show’s annual general meeting is on Friday November 30 in West Chiltington village hall at 7.30pm, and everyone is welcome.