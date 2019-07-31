Watch emergency response to 'major' Crawley blaze

Footage from the scene shows the extent of the emergency response to the Crawley town centre fire.

The blaze was at Taj The Grocer, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance confirmed.

The scene of the fire. Picture by Sam Phyall

He said the ambulance service attended but only on standby and there were no reports of any casualties.

The fire in Haslett Avenue forced emergency services to close off part of the town centre.

Video by Eddie Howland.

