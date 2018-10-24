Watch 'amazing' moment boat followed by 10 dolphins off Shoreham coast

A Shoreham barber has captured the 'amazing' moment 10 dolphins joined his boat trip off the Shoreham coast.

Simon Gardner was enjoying a boat trip on Saturday with his friend and his 16-month-old son Etienne when they were joined by a pod of 'incredibly friendly' dolphins at around 9.30am.

Two of the pod of dolphins. Photo by Simon Gardner

Mr Gardner, who owns Shoreham Barbers in the High Street as well as Southwick Barbers and Hangleton Grenadier Barbers, said: "A nice morning with my son Etienne and mate Rick Maxwell turned into an amazing experience as about 10 dolphins joined our trip following us and playing around the boat."

His video footage shows two of the dolphins jumping out of the water alongside them and playing in the boat's wake.

Mr Gardner said: "It was my son's first time on a boat so an amazing experience as he got to see dolphins."

16-month-old Etienne on the boat. Photo: Simon Gardner