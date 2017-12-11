Waste collection changes over Christmas

Extra collections of blue-top recycling bins have been organised by Horsham Distrct Council to help people cope with Christmas rubbish.

These will take place between Wednesday December 27 and Friday January 5 inclusive. Meanwhile, collections of brown-top garden waste bins that are normally due within these dates will be suspended, resuming again from Tuesday January 9.

Collections will be delayed by one day in the week beginning Monday December 25. Bin collection crews will be working on Saturday December 30 in order to catch up.

Normal collection days resume on the week beginning Monday January 1 and all collections should be back to normal from Tuesday January 9.

The council is asking residents to return their bins to their homes as soon as possible after collection to avoid blocking pavements or other public areas.

Meanwhile, it is reminding residents that foil or plastic wrappers cannot be recycled, but Christmas cards and tags can be placed in the blue-top recycling bin, as well as plastic pots, tubs and trays.

For full information, residents are asked to refer to their personalised collection calendar on the Horsham District Council website - www.horsham.gov.uk/bins/bin_calendars

Horsham’s waste tip at Hop Oast, and Billingshurst’s waste dump, will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Artificial trees cannot be recycled but they can be disposed of at the local tip. Real Christmas trees can also be disposed of at the tip or be cut into pieces and placed in the brown-top garden waste bin.