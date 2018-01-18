Warning over bogus water company workers

A thief stole cash, jewellery and a credit card after tricking his way into a Crawley house by posing as a water company worker.

Now Sussex Police are warning people to be on their guard.

Officers say that the thief called at a home in Wakehurst Drive, Southgate, around 3pm on Wednesday January 10 saying that he was there to check water pressure at the property. He offered to show ID, but didn’t actually do so, say police.

Once inside, he turned on kitchen taps and left them running, but the householder became suspicious and asked him to turn them off. The man started to walk from the property, say police, but then asked to check an electricity meter in the utility room, which he did before leaving.

After he had left the owner discovered that cash, jewellery and a credit card had been stolen from a bedroom.

The man is described as white, aged 40-45, about 5’ 9” tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing a dirty hi-viz jacket, dark trousers and dark boots and spoke with a Cockney accent.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 670 of 10/01.”