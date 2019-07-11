Warning of major M25 and M23 delays after serious crash

Part of the M25 has been closed after a multi-vehicle crash which was attended by the air ambulance.

The crash, involving an articulated lorry, London Taxi and a red Citreon, has closed the M25 clockwise between Junction 9 for Leatherhead and Junction 10 for Wisley.

Traffic news

There are four mile tailbacks at the scene with queues stretching onto the M23.

AA Traffic is warning drivers of delays of more than 45 minutes.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Officers are currently dealing with a serious collision.

“The lorry driver has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with life threatening injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles are not injured.”

Drivers are being warned the road closure is likely to be in place until mid-afternoon while emergency services are at the scene and a large diesel spill is cleared.

The spokesman urged drivers to find alternative routes.

He added: “Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of the driving of any of the vehicles before the collision, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police by calling 101 and quoting the reference number PR/P19155923.”

Read more: Water officials inspect Storrington pond at centre of pollution alert

Read more: Broadbridge Heath traffic chaos: drivers urged ‘avoid the area’

Read more: New shop set to open in Horsham town centre