Warning goes out to voters as local elections loom

A warning is going out to people in Horsham not to lose out on their right to vote as local elections loom.

In order to vote, residents must ensure they are registered to do so by Friday April 12.

A spokesman for Horsham District Council said: “Anyone already registered to vote will receive their poll card in early April. If you are not registered, you cannot vote and your credit rating may be affected.”

The district council elections are due to take place on Thursday May 2. They will be the first to take place using new ward boundaries following a review last year. This means that some households are now in a different ward from previous years. Some may also have new polling stations.

Horsham returning Officer Glen Chipp said: “It is important that as many of our district’s residents as possible understand the need to register to vote if they haven’t already done so. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to have your say.”

If anyone has recently moved to the district or has just turned 18, there is still time to get on to the electoral register in time for the election.

Registering can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. Anyone unable to register online, can request a paper form by contacting the council’s electoral services team.

People who are unable to vote at the polling station can apply for a postal vote or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 5pm on Monday April 15. Postal votes will be sent out from Tuesday 16 April 16. The deadline for appointing a proxy is 5pm on Monday April 24. Both forms are available on the Horsham District Council website