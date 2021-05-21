Warning after ‘young people start fire’ in Southwater

The fire service said it was alerted to reports of a group of young people who had started a fire off Stakers Lane in Southwater last night, May 20, at 6.22pm.

A spokesman added: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Horsham Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival they found the fire was already out, but it had caused around five square metres of damage to trees and scrubland.

“Sussex Police have been informed.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

“Starting a fire in the open deliberately is extremely irresponsible, and has the potential to cause serious damage, not just to the environment, but also to peoples’ property. What may seem as a bit of harmless fun can easily get out of hand very quickly.