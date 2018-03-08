Warnham team take on Monkey Run motorbike adventure

An adventurous father and son from Warnham are set to take part in an epic motorbike challenge to raise money for charity.

Joe Harrod, a student at Plymouth University, and his father Paul, a lead worker, will be riding 90cc ‘monkey bikes’ in a seven-day journey from Ayachucho to Atalaya.

They are participating in the ‘Monkey Run’ aid of three charities - ABF The Soldiers Charity, Sue Ryder Hospice Care and Cool Earth.

Joe said: “We’re doing it firstly to try and raise a shed load of cash for three incredible charities, and to try and prove you need nothing more than a sense of humour and a map to take on such a ridiculous challenge.”

The route will take the riders over 4,500m passes in the Andes before going deep into the Amazon rainforest.

Riders are self supported, having to carry all their own luggage and fix any mechanical problems with no outside help.

The ‘monkey bikes’ add to the challenge - standing around knee height, with tiny wheels they have little room for bags meaning competitors need to pack light.

The event is held between April 7 and 15 with the Harrods planning to fly out on Wednesday 4 prior to the event.

There is a fundraising quiz night on March 10 at the Warnham Comrades Club to support the event. Starting at 8pm there will be a raffle, cash prizes and chilli con carne.

Joe has previous experience with extraordinary adventures having competed in the Mongol Rally.

Another unsupported bike ride, it takes participants from the Goodwood Circuit, near Chichester, across Europe, through Mongolia and finishes in Russia.

ABF is the National Charity of the British Army and provides financial and practical support to soldiers, veterans, and their immediate family in times of need, even after they have left the Army.

Sue Ryder Hospice Care provides compassionate care to people with end of life and long term needs.

Cool Earth works with indigenous villages putting local people back in control with the resources they need to keep their rainforest intact.

To support Paul and Joe’s adventure visit their fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/harrodsmonkeyrun and follow their progress at www.facebook.com/harrodsmonkeyrun/