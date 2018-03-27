Voter registration is up in Horsham, figures show

The number of registered voters in Horsham increased by more than a thousand over the last year, the latest figures show.

The data, released annually by the Office for National Statistics, reveals the number of electors in the local authority.

It shows that on December 1 2017 107,194 people were on Horsham’s electoral roll, 1,916 more than 12 months previously.

Both years had seismic political events, with the EU referendum held in June 2016 and the snap election a year later resulting in a hung parliament.

One of the stories of the election was the so called ‘youthquake’ across the UK which reportedly helped Jeremy Corbyn and Labour stop the Conservatives winning a majority.

The latest roll suggests interest in politics is still keen among young voters

The register includes 965 attainers, that’s people who have registered because they turn 18 before December this year. The previous register for December 2016 included 945 attainers.

In 2013 the government changed the way people registered to vote.

Previously the head of the household could register everyone at the address, however the coalition government introduced a law which required individuals complete the process themselves.

Last week new research showed that interest in politics has reached a 25- year high.

The British Social Attitudes Survey, by the National Centre for Social Research, found that 43% of voters were quite or very interested in politics.

The authors believe it is due to the controversy surrounding Brexit, as well as Mr Corbyn’s left wing populist brand of politics.

Source data <https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/electoralstatisticsforuk2017>