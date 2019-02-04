Volunteers wanted to help gardeners in Horsham

A new weekly volunteer group is being set up to carry out gardening and conservation works in Horsham Park.

The initiative is being launched by the Friends of Horsham Park, along with Horsham District Council’s parks and countryside team and Denne Neighbourhood Council.

'Wedding cake' tree in Horsham Park SUS-190402-153258001

The group will meet on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am-1pm starting on February 13. Sally Sanderson, chairman of the Friends of Horsham Park, said the aim was to bring more subtle colour to the park and create habitats to encourage wildlife.

She said: “It will be a sociable group and, as many of us have busy lives, the idea is that you come when you can. Everyone is welcome and no experience is necessary – it will be a great opportunity to learn from the park’s horticultural experts and make some new friends.”

She added that the group’s first project will be to clear away weeds and rescue and divide plants in a bed under the ‘Wedding Cake’ tree near the tennis courts. “The weeds are spoiling the layered look of the branches which give the tree its name,” she said.

John Hallinan, one of the Friends who is spearheading the volunteer group, added: “Horsham town centre is the heart of our community with its shops, pubs and restaurants. Horsham Park is the lungs and without the lungs the heart will not beat. We all need to help and support the Friends of Horsham Park who undertake to protect the future of the park for the benefit of all.”

Landscape and horticultural officer John Marder, who will be giving the group horticultural direction, said: “Volunteering is fun. Out in the fresh air with a friendly bunch of people. That can make you feel better and bring a touch of extra sparkle to the park.”

And countryside warden Sam Fosberry said: “It’s very exciting to be working with a volunteer group that will help to preserve and enhance the biodiversity of one of the district’s most well known green spaces.

“Conservation volunteering is a great way to enhance the ecology of your local green space whilst at the same time keeping fit.”

Denne Neighbourhood Council chairman Trudie Mitchell added: “Horsham Denne Neighbourhood Council works closely with Horsham District Council on achieving improvements to the park. We are therefore very pleased by the success of the

Friendsgroup in raising awareness and hope they will attract many volunteers to help enhance the appearance of the park.”

Anyone who wants to join the volunteer group can just turn up or contact Sally Sanderson at chair@friendsofhorshampark.co.uk or telephone 07714100826

The group will meet in the Jubilee car park next to the entrance sign to the Human Nature Garden on February 13. Tools will be provided.