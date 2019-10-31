Volunteers unearth bicycle in bid to tackle Cranleigh plastic pollution

A group of staff and volunteers from local wildlife groups waded into Littlemead Brook in an effort to remove plastic pollution from the water.

In one afternoon, members of the Surrey Wildlife Trust, Cranleigh in Bloom and Knowle Park Trust filled ten black bags with plastic drink bottles, food wrappers and shopping bags found in the stream.

They also unearthed a bicycle, chair, traffic cones, car tyres, black plastic bin, plastic fencing and a rat poison trap.

The clean-up was part of a wider initiative from the Surrey Wildlife Trust to work with local communities to clean rivers throughout the country.

The enterprise was funded by TK Maxx and Homesense through the Neighbourly platform, which connects businesses with good causes.

Rubbish from the village of Cranleigh collects in Littlemead Brook, and if it is not removed it floats into Cranleigh Waters and into the River Wey. If plastic pollution is not cleared at its source from smaller tributaries, it will end up in the sea, causing devastation to wildlife.

Glen Skelton, wetland landscapes officer at Surrey Wildlife Trust, said: “While it is an important issue, the river clean-ups are a huge amount of fun. People always have a chuckle when they pull on their waders.

“It’s a novelty for people to get into rivers and they enjoy walking through the deep water. It’s smiles all round. Aside from making rivers a more inviting place for local people to visit, a cleaner river makes for a happier community too.

“In the brook, some newer plastic bags for life were discovered floating in the water but most of the plastic bags found were older ones that had been there for many years, buried into banks and caught up in river blockages. This could be evidence that the plastic bag charge introduced in 2015 had a positive effect.

“The disintegrating plastic bags breaking down into microplastics unfortunately make their way into invertebrates, fish and the food chain, so it’s good to see the back of these.”

The initiative is calling for more volunteers when the river clean-up continues in the spring.

If you would like to become a volunteer, register at www.surreywildlifetrust.org/volunteering or email volunteers@surreywt.org.uk