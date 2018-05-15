Volunteers set to fight cancer this September

The volunteer organisers’ of the Cancer Research Pink Gift Fair and wellbeing event came together outside the Horsham Parkside venue to officially launch the 2018 fair with some help from Sarah Dover-McCarthy of Total Therapy and Blaise Tapp of West Sussex County Times and ETC Magazine.

The event raises money for Cancer Research Sussex laboratories in Brighton that seek to find cures for all 200 types of cancer.

It takes place on Saturday September 29 and Sunday September 30 at the Horsham council offices, Parkside, thanks to West Sussex County Council.

The event is of two halves, retail therapy and alternative therapy taster sessions, products and free talks daily on a variety of subjects

Volunteer organiser Sally Pavey said: “The big fear when organising such events is obtaining enough stalls, but on the back of the fairs success to date it already has a waiting list of stalls should any pull out.

“The scope of products will be extensive and offers so much more than just another charity event, it sets out to provide a perfect tonic for all. Over 50 stalls offering everything from jewellery and home accessories to local farm produced linseed oil and artisan gin as well as aromatherapy, medium and posture advise.”

The wellbeing taster section was a real hit with visitors last year, so much so that the fair has a new supporter on board – Total Therapy based in Horsham. They will not only be present at the fair but are organising two days of free talks about wellbeing, body, mindfulness and healthy eating.

“But we can’t do it without volunteers” said Sally, “so if anyone would like to help before the fair or on the weekend, we would love to hear from them via pinkgiftfair@gmail.com.”

www.pinkgiftfair.co.uk