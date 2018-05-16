Volunteer award for stroke club

Horsham District Council’s chairman Cllr Peter Burgess presented Horsham’s Phoenix Stroke Club with a major national accreditation for volunteering from Investing in Volunteers at the Council’s Parkside offices on Friday May 4.

The Phoenix Stroke Club, founded in 1979, is so heavily reliant on willing volunteers that the trustees decided to test the club’s policies, procedures and processes against the national Investing in Volunteers standard.

A formal assessment was carried out by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations in September 2017.

The club was judged to meet the standard and has subsequently been awarded the national accreditation for three years.

The club is currently the only charity in the Horsham District that holds the accreditation.

Commenting on the presentation, Cllr Burgess said: “This accreditation is a testament to the great work that the Phoenix Stroke Club has done for almost 40 years.

“Demand for the club’s services in helping stroke victims with their ongoing rehabilitation continues to grow and that this much loved club is run and maintained by volunteers is an amazing achievement.

“These volunteers devote a great deal of their own spare time making sure that the lives of others are improved and enriched.

“We are all extremely grateful for the work they do in our district and I was delighted to present their award to them which is richly deserved.”