Virginia McKenna inspires with talk about her career

Visitors to a new retirement development in Horsham were left inspired after a talk by actress and wildlife campaigner Virginia McKenna OBE.

Virginia, who is the co-founder of Horsham-based charity Born Free, was the first to discuss her fascinating career as part of Highwood Mill’s series of ‘Audience with’ events.

Rachel Richards, of Highwood Mill, said: “We were honoured to have Virginia McKenna come to Highwood Mill.

“The audience was totally in awe of Virginia’s work, and everyone left charmed and moved by her accounts.”

Virginia spoke about her career in the film industry and the celebrities she has worked with.

She also discussed how she got involved as a wildlife campaigner and the most recent rescue and release of King, a one-year-old lion cub.

She then concluded her talk with a question and answer session and a poetry reading from her book - ‘Tonight the Moon is Red’.

The next event, which allows people to hear first-hand accounts from three national treasures, is scheduled for Tuesday August 28.

It will feature author and humanitarian campaigner, Terry Waite CBE, who will talk about some of the incredible moments of his life so far.

The former assistant for Anglican communion affairs, Terry was kidnapped and held captive for nearly five years in Lebanon.

Concluding the series, television actor, director and writer Christopher Timothy takes centre stage on Monday September 10.

Christopher is best known for his roles as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small and Mac McGuire in daytime soap Doctors.

Christopher is also currently appearing in Eastenders as Ted Murray.

Rachel added: “We look forward to hearing our remaining national treasures’ talks.

“We would encourage anyone who would like to attend the free events to book now to avoid disappointment.”

All talks have an arrival time of 10.45am.

To secure your place please email jackie.stainer@pmwcom.co.uk or call 01403 783400. For more information on Highwood Mill visit www.highwoodmill.co.uk