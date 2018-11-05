Villagers in West Grinstead get set to mark Remembrance Day

A special Remembrance Day service is to be held in West Grinstead on November 11.

The ceremony has been organised for the past 18 years by Thelma and George Brown. This year, says Thelma, the service will be even more poignant as it marks the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A Remembrance Day service will be held this year on November 11 SUS-181031-162514001

George, 97, who served with the Royal Corps of Signals during the Second World War, is the last of the Army’s despatch riders.

When he and Thelma began organising the village Remembrance service in 2000, “there were only about four of us,” said George. This year scores are expected to attend.

People are being asked to meet at 10.45am at the village war memorial - situated by the junction of Mill Lane and the B2135 - before two minutes silence at 11am.

A roll of honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War will be read by Mr Bob Lomas.