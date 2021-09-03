Village warden cares for baby for hours after crash in Pulborough between car and ambulance

Horsham District Council’s Pulborough Neighbourhood Warden, Vanessa Green was literally left holding the baby recently after the collision in London Road.

The incident took place in the early evening of 1 September. Vanessa had finished her shift and was on her way home when she came upon the crash between a car and an ambulance.

The car passengers, a grandfather, mother and four month old baby boy were safe and uninjured but badly shocked, Horsham District Council said. Vanessa arrived off duty at the scene and stayed for several hours to generally calm the scene as the paramedics went about their work, and to offer emotional support to the family which included feeding the young baby as his mother was in shock.

Neighbourhood Warden Vanessa Green with baby Dominic at the accident scene

Based within the community, the council’s Neighbourhood Wardens work alongside partner agencies to improve the quality of life for everyone. They undertake a variety of activities including community development, high visibility patrols, enforcement, working with the elderly, vulnerable and young people.