Village to host Easter family fun

A village is set to host its very own Easter extravaganza this weekend.

Families will be able to enjoy a free Easter chick hunt around Pulborough on Saturday (March 31).

Easter Bunny in Pulborough

The Easter Bunny will be dashing around local shops in Lower Street hiding little chicks for youngsters to find.

Those taking part will be tasked with searching for these baby birds before exchanging them for chocolate eggs, but they will only have between 9.30am and 1.30pm to do it.

Pulborough Traders Association is hosting the event and said this year’s hunt even includes the library for the first time. There might even be an extra surprise inside as well.

The Tea Room will be selling hot cross buns and offering an Easter menu however, no chicks will be hidden in the shop this year.

A spokesman for the association said: “It is amazing how this event is growing and the attraction is you can spend as long or as short a time as you like in Lower St and it is free.

“The idea is that for every chick found the Easter Bunny and helpers will exchange it for a little chocolate egg. It is possible to take the opportunity to do some shopping and then go on to another event or visit family.”