Village school holds exhibition inspired by spring for Marie Curie

Pupils held a fundraising art exhibition at Ashurst Village Hall to celebrate its vision of love, hope and joy.

As part of spring term art week and its association with lent, Ashurst CE Primary School’s display held on Monday April 1 focused on daffodils - a symbol for spring and new life.

The school donated proceeds from the exhibition the Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal 2019 which supports people living with a terminal illness.

Pam Childs, of the Arts Society Steyning, said: “It has been absolutely wonderful to see the children’s beautiful work and such a pleasure to meet some of them.”

Inspired by plants, sketches and photographs, pupils created their own images observing flower leaves and stalk structures.

Marc Burgess, a parent of a pupil, said: “A thoroughly excellent display of young talent. Congratulations and well done to all.”