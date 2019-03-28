Village’s clean streets initiative aims to combat litter

A Pulborough group is aiming to clean up the village as part of a nationwide initiative to combat littering.

The village’s Volunteer Litter Group is backing this year’s Great British Spring Campaign and is already making a big difference to the streets.

The group of residents formed last December as they were fed up with seeing litter building up in various parts of the village, and the founder, Terry Chriss, was passionate about tidying up the area.

The Horsham District Council neighbourhood wardens stepped in to lend a hand and signed the group up to the council’s Adopt-A-Street programme.

This initiative empowers residents to look after their local area.

It supplies all the equipment including hi-vis vests, black bags and litter pickers.

So far the Pulborough residents have filled some 20 black bin bags full of litter and rubbish.

The group meets on the first Sunday of the month between 10am and 12pm and complements the work of the current paid litter pickers in the village.

Having signed up to the Great British Spring Clean, the residents will be undertaking a special litter pick on Sunday April 7.

To find out more about the event or to join the group contact Kate Chriss on 01798 873252.

For more information about the national campaign see www.greatbritishspringclean.org.uk

To find out you can get involved and how the council can help you please visit www.horsham.gov.uk/bins/great-british-spring-clean-2019

To find out about the Adopt a Street initiative, now supported by around 3,500 community heroes across the District, and to sign up to become a litter picking volunteer, visit www.horsham.gov.uk/bins/adopt-a-street