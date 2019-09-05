Village road near Horsham to be closed

A village road near Horsham is to be closed for pothole repairs.

The C87 Bar Lane in Shipley is to be closed tomorrow, September 6, so work can be carried out on the carriageway, according to West Sussex County Council.

Travel news

The works are scheduled to take one day.

The closure comes just weeks after nearby Broadwater Lane in Copsale was closed while a new water main was connected.

Read more: Expensive watch and gold pendant stolen in daytime Cowfold burglary

Read more: Decision on Novartis redevelopment plans delayed again

Read more: Thieves flee with jewellery in Bramber burglary