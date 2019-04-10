Village pupils decorate Easter eggs for festive display

Southwater pupils have been working hard decorating eggs for a special Easter display.

Children from Southwater Junior Academy had an egg-cellent time creating the colourful artwork pieces for the project at Berkeley’s Broadacres development in the village.

Headteacher, Mrs Rebecca Toogood, said: “The staff and pupils at Southwater Junior Academy have really enjoyed creating the festive Easter eggs.

“Each child has used their powers of creativity and imagination to create a magnificent display for everyone to enjoy.

“Along with the rest of the staff at Southwater Junior Academy, I’m extremely proud of our pupils for the beautiful, vibrant (and dare I say egg-cellent) display they have created.”

Pupils were put into small groups within their classes and decorated the eggs to create a unique design.

Collectively, 64 eggs were hand decorated and placed at Broadacres to generate a colourful seasonal scene for the community.

Jeremy Chapman, managing director at Berkeley Homes (Southern) East, added: “The pupils at Southwater Junior Academy have used their creative flair and imaginations to create a wonderful Easter display.

“A massive thank you to all the students and staff who helped to design this spectacular display. Encouraging engagement with the local community is very important at Berkeley Homes and I am sure this project has been an enjoyable experience for the children.”

