Village post office set to re-open

A village post office is set to re-open - at least partially.

Slinfold Post Office closed last October following the resignation of the postmaster.

But now Post Office officials say that it will re-open at its previous location in The Street, Slinfold, on July 3. However, it will be open only on Tuesdays from 2-4.30pm.

The service will be operated by the postmaster for Alford.

Post Office area network change manager Carlos Pereiera said: “We are pleased to be able to reinstate the service as a hosted outreach service which will be operated from the previous location.

“I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that customers will continue to use the facility.”

The Slinfold Pos Office was previously open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am – 1pm.