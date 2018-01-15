Village Jaguar garage targeted by thieves

An appeal has gone out for people to be vigilant following a break-in - the second within weeks - at a village Jaguar and classic car garage.

During the latest incident, premises of Arun Ltd in Codmore Hill, Pulborough, were broken into at around 10.50 pm on January 10. But the would-be thief fled empty-handed after triggering an alarm.

Company director Dominic de Grouchy said: “We were also broken into six or seven weeks ago, as was Coughtrey’s butchers in Pulborough. People need to be vigilant.”

He said that during the first break-in, around four youngsters kicked in a door and stole some rubber gloves and a petrol can. They were also thought to have stolen a Porsche from a garage in Cowfold.

He added that youngsters were not thought responsible for the latest thwarted break-in. A man riding a BMX-style bike was spotted at the premises.

The company has posted CCTV footage on its Facebook page and supplied images to Sussex Police. See https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=arun%20ltd