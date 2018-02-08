Village hopeful misses out on Eurovision dream

It was a bitter sweet evening for a village’s Eurovision hopeful as he bid to represent the UK in continent’s favourite singing competition.

Despite getting to perform in front of millions of people and grace the same stage as Eurovision legends ABBA Barns Green’s Liam Tamne was narrowly beaten in last night’s Eurovision You Decide show.

In a evening filled with sparkling lights, dazzling performances and a very supportive audience Liam missed out on the top prize of performing for the nation in Lisbon in May to fellow competitor SuRie, with her hit Storm.

The show, on BB2, was presented by former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc and previous Eurovision winner Måns Zelmerlöw and saw five hopefuls battle it out to be the UK’s entry in this year’s competition.

Liam was second to perform and took centre stage as he belted out a brilliant rendition of his song astronaut.

The song and Liam’s singing were praised by the show’s expert panel - made up of Mcfly’s Tom Fletcher, The Saturdays’ Rochelle Humes and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal - but the trio called on the West End star to show a little more stage presence.

Rylan said: “Brilliant song and you sang it absolutely amazingly. Your voice is lovely and I have been a big fan of your musical work as well. I think you’re great.

“What you brought into the second half of that song, really getting into it, was great but you need to do that from the beginning otherwise people will just lose you straight away.”

Rochell added: “I’d like to see you get a little more involved but your voice speaks for itself and the song is very very good.”

Tom was full of praise for how Liam performed such a ‘technically challenging’ song.

He said: “It is a really technically challenging song. Going back and forth between the head voice is really difficult and especially that really high note, that’s difficult and you absolutely nailed that so well done.”

The panel however, did not get a final say on who went through. Instead this was down to eight judges hidden behind the scenes and the public vote.