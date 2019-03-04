Village hall function room officially opened following drastic changes

A newly refurbished room at West Chiltington Village Hall has been officially opened by the chairman of Horsham District Council.

Peter Burgess visited the hall in Mill Road on Tuesday February 19, and was impressed with the self-help approach of the trustees who funded the improvements to the Windmill Room using their own resources.

Chairman of the trustees, Keith Rushton, said: “The changes we have made will provide West Chiltington with a new, flexible space which can be used for a number of different purposes.

“Over the years we have steadily improved the facilities at the village hall and the Windmill Room is the latest example of how we have sought to provide a facility of which West Chiltington can be proud.”

The new Windmill Room is on the site of the old annex and was previously used by the Montessori School.

Since the school’s departure in the autumn, the trustees who run the hall decided that the area was due for some drastic changes.

These included the provision of a new kitchen, disabled facilities, new flooring, improved sound proofing and new entrance doors.

The room now also offers a modern meeting room for up to 30 people and a green room facility for theatrical events and is available to hire for various private functions.

The hall also hosts a theatre group which has received a grant from Horsham District Council to organise a series of plays for the Horsham District Year of Culture which will involve various theatrical groups from across the Horsham District.

The village hall dates back to 1958 and has an excellent stage set up and sports court facilities. Visit: www.westchiltvillagehall.org

