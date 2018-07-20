Village GP surgery set to expand ... at last

A five year battle to expand a village doctor’s surgery finally looks set to go ahead.

Staff and medics at Billingshurst Surgery hope that work on the extension - which will provide five extra consulting rooms, a new treatment room, a passenger lift, improved waiting areas, and improved areas for record storage - will start later this month.

Plans for the expansion were first put in place five years ago and won support from Horsham MP Jeremy Quin. He said: “I am working closely with Billingshurst Surgery on their application and have taken it up at the highest levels within the NHS.”

The Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group - which pays for and monitors local health services - says NHS England still needs to approve the scheme but it is expected to give the go-ahead soon.

Commissioning group MD Dominic Wright said: “We are really excited about the expansion of the Billingshurst Surgery and the additional services it will mean that the GP practice will be able to provide to local people.

“We recognise that the length of time it has taken to reach this point has been frustrating, but the CCG are completely in support of the plans, and gave approval to the development earlier this year.

“As this is a significant project, with five new consulting rooms, a new treatment room, improved waiting areas, and structural work, there are processes the NHS has to follow to make sure taxpayers’ money is being spent wisely, but we expect agreement from the regulators this month.

“This is going to be really positive for the town and its residents, and will ensure that the practice will be able to support the new residents moving to the area over the coming years.”

A spokesperson for NHS England South East said: “Coastal West Sussex CCG, which commissions local GP services, has put forward a bid on behalf of Billingshurst Surgery and NHS England has earmarked the practice’s proposed premises improvements for funding, subject to the completion of the due diligence process, which is currently underway.”