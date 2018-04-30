Village gets set for fun ... all in aid of a little girl in need

Villagers in Storrington are facing a countdown to fun this weekend - all in aid of a little girl suffering from cerebral palsy.

Residents have taken the youngster - 13-year-old Georgia Imray - to their hearts and have helped to pull out all the stops for a football fundraiser being held at Storrington Football Club ground on Saturday.

Georgia’s dad Barry has organised the day to help raise funds towards a new vehicle that can accommodate Georgia’s wheelchair.

Georgia has endured a lifetime of struggles because of her condition and faces two operations over the next year - one to repair her hip and one to straighten her spine.

Barry says he’s been ‘blown away’ by the support from people in Storrington who have come forward to help with the fundraiser. Both individuals and local businesses have donated goods galore.

Among offers was one from Storrington’s One-Stop shop which has a collection box - and has encouraged all other local One-Stops to do the same.

The fundraiser itself starts at around 11 am on Saturday and promises fun for all with a bouncy castle, barbecue, prize raffle, as well as a football match scheduled to kick off at 2pm.

Meanwhile, there will be a cake stall, flower stall, fruit and veg stall and ‘boot’ sale with a range of goods on offer from furniture to televisions.

Special fun is being arranged for children with a ‘slime’ stall, penalty shoot-out’ and a chance to get up close and personal to some supercars: a BMW, Lamborghini and a McLaren.

Barry, who works as a swimming pool engineer and runs the Storrington Community Football Club - for which his son Jake, 11, plays - described the offers of help and support for the day as ‘phenomenal.’

“I can’t thank everyone enough for what they are doing,” he said. “It will be an overwhelming day for all of us.”

He described support from friends, neighbours - and strangers - as ‘very humbling.’

“People all have their own issues in their lives, but they are so willing to help. It makes me think how lucky we are,” said Barry.

He said the public support had renewed his faith in the community and if someone else in the village needed similar help “I will be the first person to put my hand up.”

Meanwhile, a referee and linesman are still needed for Saturday’s football fundraiser. Anyone who can help can email Barry at barryimray@gmail.com