Village councillor to retire after 29 years of service

A village councillor who is retiring after 29 years service has had her community work recognised.

At the annual parish meeting on March 13, well-wishes were sent to Val Court, chairman of Nuthurst Parish Council, after she revealed she would not stand for re-election in May.

The vice chair, Gina Dixon, said Val ‘had set an example that will always be remembered’.

Mrs Court’s service was recognised by Buckingham Palace in 2016 with an invitation to the Queen’s Garden Party. On behalf of the councillors, Nuthurst District councillor, Toni Bradnum presented Mrs Court with an engraved Dartington glass clock as a token of gratitude.