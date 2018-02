Staff and customers at The Bear pub in Market Square, Horsham, have pulled out all the stops to raise funds for a cause close to their hearts.

Landlord Darren Richmond organised a series of raffles as a fundraiser for the charity Papyrus which works to help prevent suicide in the young following the tragic death of a family friend. “It’s a really important job that Papyrus are doing, “ said Darren.

Pictured with him is Papyrus CEO Nina Clarke, Darren’s daughter Georgia - and pub dog Trevor.