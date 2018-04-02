Video: Supercars roar into Horsham for final day day of Piazza Italia

A distinctly damp Bank Holiday Monday morning roared into life as dozens of high-powered cars paraded into town for the final day of Piazza Italia.

Crowds waited patiently in the rain for the impressive vehicles to make their presence known with powerful engines roaring away.

Piazza Italia in Horsham

This year the Italian festival was reduced to two days from three and while organisers were unlucky with the weather plenty of people made their way into town.

As well as the 'supercars' this morning. there were a range of Fiat 500s to look at, plus a variety of scooters and various other vehicles to admire.

