Video: Storrington Duck race success

There were dozen of ducks bidding to win the 20th annual Storrington Duck Race yesterday (Sunday May 13).

Big crowds turned out from midday at Riverside Walk and the Library Car Park to watch the race and raise money for the Friends of Storrington Primary School.

Storrington Duck Race. Photo by Alan Stainer SUS-150506-091159001

There were six heats with the top ten ducks from each heat being entered into the Grand Final.

To add to the fun, there were funfair rides and face-painting, craft stalls, music, bar, refreshments, ice-cream and cakes plus the ever popular barbecue.

Video and photo: Alan Stainer.