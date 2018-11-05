Video shows police investigating 'possible child abduction' in Brighton

A video shows large numbers of police officers as they continue to investigate a report of a possible child abduction.

A video taken at the scene shows officers as they work in and around the Churchill Square in Brighton.

According to a report to police, the child went missing outside the shopping centre between 3.30pm and 3.45pm today.

CCTV images which appear to show a young girl in a pink jacket and a pale rucksack have been released.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously at that time outside Churchill Square and Western Road area or has any information about this is asked to contact police by ringing 999 quoting serial 903 of 03/11.”

