Video: New bench marks Storrington Lions centenary

Chanctonbury Lions Club has marked the association’s 100th anniversary by donating a bench to be enjoyed by the people of Storrington.

And the club is appealing for new members to help its future fundraising projects.

Chanctonbury Lions Centenary bench unveiled at Storrington playpark. Phil Abbott (sitting) with fellow Lions and members of the parish council. Pic Steve Robards SR1810336 SUS-180416-165851001

Lions clubs around the world celebrated the centennial in 2017.

Over the years they have served their communities and touched the lives of millions of people.

Since 1917, Lions have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects.

The bench donated by Chanctonbury Lions Club to mark the occasion has been located in the children’s playground next to the leisure centre in Storrington.

Lion President Phil Abbott said: “We would like to thank Storrington Parish Council for finding a suitable home for the seat.

“Hopefully, the seat will get plenty of use.

“This year Chanctonbury Lions Club celebrates 60 years of service to the community.

“Sadly, the fundraising activities of the club continue to be scaled back because of a falling membership. If you are interested in becoming a member, please contact Roger Harris - 01903 744468”.

